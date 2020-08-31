Police are investigating after they say a resident shot at suspects in a Longview home invasion.
Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Tammy Lynn Drive, according to Longview police.
Responding officers were told it was an attempted home invasion and that a resident had shot at the suspects.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said he did not know if the suspect was injured.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.