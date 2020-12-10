Police say a White Oak man charged with robbery tried to steal a protein drink from a Longview convenience store before punching a man.
Trenton Kyle Green, 21, was held Thursday on $25,000 bond in the Gregg County Jail, charged with felony robbery.
Green was arrested Saturday by Longview police in the 2300 block of Judson Road.
According to police, Green is accused of robbery with a deadly weapon following an incident Oct. 24 at Quick Stop, 1119 W. Marshall Ave.
A man told officers that he saw Green “conceal a Lean Body Muscle Milk in his pants.” The man then confronted Green about the drink, and Green “became irate.”
It is unclear if the man was a store employee.
“(The man) stated the defendant began trying to leave the store without paying for the concealed drink, and struck (the man) in the face with a closed fist,” police said.