Officials are investigating after two people were shot and killed overnight in Henderson.
Police responded at about 11:57 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Elm Street, according to Henderson police.
Officers at the scene found a man and woman who had been shot. A 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The woman, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims’ names have not been released pending notification of their next of kin.
Henderson police and the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.