Police say there is no connection between two recent shooting deaths in Longview that happened within a week of one another and appear to be the city’s first two homicides of the year.
Early Sunday, a Longview man was found dead after a reported shooting in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road, police said Monday. Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton later said the incident happened in the parking lot of HomeTown Inn & Suites.
Thornton said it was unclear if the victim, identified as 27-year-old Rashad McCray, was targeted in the shooting.
Thornton said the shooting Sunday is not related to another death Feb. 1 in Longview, when officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a “shooting just occurred” in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel took the victim, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .