An East Mountain teen facing two murder charges fatally shot his grandfather and the man’s girlfriend, according to an arrest affidavit.
Nichlous Cole Williams, 19, was booked Sunday into the Upshur County Jail on two counts of murder. His bond is set at $250,000 on each charge.
At about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Upshur County sheriff’s deputies and East Mountain police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Posey Road in East Mountain.
East Mountain residents Leonard Faris Gibson, 66, and Denene Suzanne Mosley, 53, were found dead at the scene.
According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy responded after the shooting to a residence on FM 1844 where he found Williams and took him into custody.
“Nichlous admitted to shooting his grandfather and grandfather's girlfriend to his neighbor,” the deputy said in the documents. “I took possession of the firearm used in the shooting and then traveled to Nichlous' residence on Posey Road where the shooting occurred.”
According to the report, both were “deceased by apparent gunshot wounds.”