A woman received life-threatening injuries Monday when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Marshall Avenue in Longview, police said Tuesday.
Faith Michelle Davis, 31, of Longview was in the 1200 block of East Marshall Avenue just after 6 p.m. when she walked into the path of an eastbound car. The vehicle, driven by Katrin Neal, 42, of Marshall hit Davis, who was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
Police said the investigating officer issued Davis a citation on a misdemeanor charge of crossing at a point other than a crosswalk.