A woman received life-threatening injuries Monday when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Marshall Avenue in Longview, police said Tuesday.
Faith Michelle Davis, 31, of Longview was in the 1200 block of East Marshall Avenue just after 6 p.m. when she walked into the path of an eastbound car. The vehicle, driven by Katrin Neal, 42, of Marshall struck Davis, who was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
Police said the investigating officer issued Davis a citation on a misdemeanor charge of crossing at a point other than a crosswalk.