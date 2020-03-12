A woman is accused of stealing a Louis Vuitton purse from Dillard’s in the Longview Mall.
The bag retailed for $1,750.
Latoyia Anntoinette Frater, 37, of Longview was arrested March 6 on charges of theft of property with at least two prior theft convictions, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive within intent to give false information.
On April 23, Dillard's told Longview police that an unknown woman entered the store with a small hand tool to cut a metal security wire that secured the purse to a display, then left the store without paying, according to an arrest complaint.
The theft was captured on the store's closed-circuit TV footage.
On May 11, Dillard's told police that a photo of the suspect was shown to a mall security officer who identified Frater, according to Longview police investigator Doug Pickering.
Frater was released from jail Saturday on $9,000 in bonds.