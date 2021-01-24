Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Theresa Adams, 35, of Longview was released Friday on $9,500 in bonds on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, unlawful carrying of weapon and possession of less than 28 grams on controlled substance.
Longview police arrested and booked Adams into jail at 12:24 a.m. Friday.
Tamie Renae Allen, 51, of Longview, was released Saturday on $3,500 in bonds on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested and booked Allen into jail at 1:41 a.m. Saturday.
Billy Devoe Gray, 29, of Longview, was held Saturday on $4,500 in bonds on a charge of evading arrest or detention with previous conviction and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested and booked Gray into jail at 12:03 a.m. Saturday.
Michael Dammone Wilson, 33, of Kilgore, was held Saturday on a charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. Bond information was not available.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Wilson into jail at 3:20 p.m. Friday.