Longview police have few leads in the weekend hit-and-run incident that left a man in a wheelchair dead.
Police haven't released the man's identity because his next of kin haven't been notified, spokeswoman Kristie Brian said.
The man was in a wheelchair trying to cross a road when he was hit by a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Fourth Street near Lowe's.
The driver fled the scene and did not return or contact police, according to police. The victim was taken to a Longview hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
"To my knowledge, they still haven't located the next of kin," Brian said of the victim. "The (driver) didn't stop."