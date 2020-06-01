More than 80 people gathered outside Longview police headquarters Sunday evening to protest the killing of a black man by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.
“You will stop this stuff,” Longview resident John Hamblen told the gathering while Police Chief Mike Bishop and five police officers stood by quietly. “You cannot be ignored.”
Hamblen urged the crowd to vote and to write letters to mayors and Gov. Gregg Abbott to make police departments change training to prevent brutality such as what led to the death of George Floyd, 46, on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Floyd gasped for air as an officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, a scene captured on video.
His death has sparked nationwide protests, some of which turned violent.
Drawn by social media postings, protesters in Longview gathered at first in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Fourth Street and led a caravan to police headquarters. They also planned to gather at the courthouse.
Walmart, which is usually open until 8:30 p.m., closed earlier in the day Sunday. A nearby Sams Club store and a Walmart on Gilmer Road also closed early.
“As we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said in a statement. “We’ll make the decisions to close or reopen stores in the area based on the needs of the community.”
The protests drew a mostly mostly youthful crowd of black and white people in their late teens through 40s.
Tyler Sorrells said at Walmart that he organized the event on social media because “just too much is going on in our country for us to sit back.”
He said police are “not all bad.”
The five Longview police officers who arrived at the parking lot came to show support, Hamblen said. He said he spoke to Bishop in advance.
Hamblen said an officer told him what took place in Minneapolis would not happen in Longview.
“The good cops are the ones we want,” Hamblen said. “They have families. We need them.”
Hamblen called for a moment of silence in honor of Floyd and urged everyone to repeat Floyd’s words, “I can’t breathe.”
“Louder,” Hamblen said.
Bishop said afterward he is “appalled” with what happened in Minneapolis. “We need to have dialogue.”