A 33-year-old Kilgore man identified by family members as the suspect in the stabbing deaths of his mother and aunt had a troubled childhood and a history of psychiatric problems, according to a psychiatric evaluation from 2006.
The bodies of two women in two apartments were found shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday by Kilgore police responding to a 911 call to Stone Creek Apartments in the 400 block of Pine Burr Lane.
About the same time the deaths were discovered, Jemaine Wheat was arrested about two blocks from the complex, police said.
A 2006 psychiatric evaluation, ordered by then-188th District Court Judge David Brahbam, determined Wheat was competent to stand trial on burglary charges because he understood the charges and potential consequences.
Brabham sentenced Wheat on Oct. 23, 2006, to 12 years in prison on two counts of burglary of a habitation after Wheat waived a jury trial, court records show. He began his sentence Dec. 8, 2006, and was discharged when his sentence expired May 8, 2018.
Kilgore police arrested Wheat on Wednesday afternoon on warrants for false alarm or report, emergency, and burglary of a habitation in connection with offenses dated Saturday, and he continued to be held Thursday in Gregg County Jail on $500,000 in bonds, according to jail records.
The jail records also show Wheat's first name as Jemaine, though it was spelled Jermaine in previous arrest records, including the 2006 arrest, and in a 2006 psychiatric evaluation.
As of Thursday evening, Kilgore police had not charged Wheat in the Wednesday deaths of his mother and aunt at the apartment complex where he also lived.
Police had not released their names Thursday, but relatives at the scene Wednesday identified Wheat's mother as Karen Sue Wheat, about age 63, and his aunt as Daisy Wheat, 68.
At age 20 and then a student at Kilgore High School, Wheat told court-appointed forensic psychiatrist Frank Murphy in a jail interview that he was taken from his mother at age 3 for neglect and said his mother had bipolar disorder and she was treated 10 to 20 times at Rusk State Hospital, the evaluation filed Sept. 28, 2006, said.
The evaluation quoted Wheat as saying he was under the care of Texas Child Protective Services from age 3 to 18, when he escaped from CPS supervision. Wheat also said he under psychiatric care since age 13 and was diagnosed as bipolar.
"He states that the incident that lead (sic) to his first psychiatric treatment at 13 was being suicidal, lying down in the road and then calling the police," the evaluation reported.
Wheat also said he had been hospitalized several times for psychiatric treatment and was taking medication, the evaluation said.
He told Murphy that he lived in several foster homes and group homes. He added he was "abused and stuff" when he stayed at one foster home from age 3 to 10.
"He states that he has had severe physical, sexual and emotional abuse throughout his life," the report said.
"I have been bullied all my life," he told Murphy.
Wheat also denied drug use except for marijuana, "which he, at times, sprinkles substances, such as rat poison, on," the report said.
Wheat also had admitted being arrested several times, the report said.
"He has average intelligence," the report said. "His vocabulary was average. He demonstrated a good knowledge of legal terms and concepts. His intention, concentration, immediate recall, short-term memory and long-term memory were all grossly intact."
Murphy determined no evidence existed in Wheat of any "perceptual abnormalities," "obvious delusional material" or "suicidal or homicidal thinking."
He wrote, "His insight was fair. His judgment was adequate. His impulse control was adequate."