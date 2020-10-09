Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jaikeya Antonio Franklin, 20, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Longview police arrested him at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Kingsbury Court.
■ Kasandra Celeste Franklin, 30, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling at least $150,000 on two grand jury indictments and four arrest warrants on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 with two prior convictions and a theft of property $2,500 with two or more prior convictions charge in Smith County. Information about where Franklin was arrested was not available Thursday afternoon.
■ Krystal Lynn Gonzalez, 49, of Longview, was held Thursday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She was arrested by Longview police at about 4:15 p.m Tuesday at Avenue B and Lincoln.
■ Keithdrick Moore, 29, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $17,500 on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. He was also being held on affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Longview police arrested Moore at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Sabine Street.
■ Stefan Deshawn Morrow, 22, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Morrow was arrested by Longview police at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at Birch Drive and Pine Tree Road.
■ Andrew Dewayne Thomas, 34, of Overton, was held Thursday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle. He was also held without bond on a parole violation for assault of a public servant.
Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested Thomas at about 2 a.m. Wednesday on Texas 31.
Fire report
(Sept. 27 to Oct. 3)
Structure fires: 5
Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
Passenger vehicle fire: 3
Special outside fire, other: 0
Rescue and EMS: 260
Hazardous condition (no fire): 5
False Alarm/call: 15
Other: 92
Total incident count: 381