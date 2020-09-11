Gregg County Jail Kimberly Ann Alford, 53, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Alford was arrested by Longview police at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. The arrest location was not listed on jail documents.
Cody Wayne Cobb, 35, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $250,000 bond on a charge of arson with intent to damage a habitat/place of worship. Cobb was arrested by White Oak police at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Jose Miguel Fierros, 37, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Fierros was arrested by Longview police at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at Target in Longview.
Kasandra Celeste Franklin, 30, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $7,000 on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Franklin was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at Target in Longview.
Jose Alonso Garcia, 34, of Marshall, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and on an immigration detainer. Garcia was arrested by Longview police at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of Texas 31 in Longview.
Christy Robin Shields, 45, of Gilmer, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Shields was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road in Longview.
Fire report (Aug. 30 to Sept. 5)
Structure fires: 0
Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
Passenger vehicle fire: 1
Special outside fire, other: 3
Rescue and EMS: 278
Hazardous condition (no fire): 15
False Alarm/call: 11
Other: 105
Total incident count: 414