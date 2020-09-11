Gregg County Jail Kimberly Ann Alford, 53, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Alford was arrested by Longview police at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. The arrest location was not listed on jail documents.

Cody Wayne Cobb, 35, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $250,000 bond on a charge of arson with intent to damage a habitat/place of worship. Cobb was arrested by White Oak police at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue.

Jose Miguel Fierros, 37, of Longview, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Fierros was arrested by Longview police at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at Target in Longview.

Kasandra Celeste Franklin, 30, of Longview, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $7,000 on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Franklin was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at Target in Longview.

Jose Alonso Garcia, 34, of Marshall, was held Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and on an immigration detainer. Garcia was arrested by Longview police at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of Texas 31 in Longview.

Christy Robin Shields, 45, of Gilmer, was held Thursday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Shields was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road in Longview.

Fire report (Aug. 30 to Sept. 5)

Structure fires: 0

Cooking fire, confined to container: 1

Passenger vehicle fire: 1

Special outside fire, other: 3

Rescue and EMS: 278

Hazardous condition (no fire): 15

False Alarm/call: 11

Other: 105

Total incident count: 414

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.