Police Beat
Buy Now
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Kennis Cobbins, 44, of Longview was held Wednesday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Cobbins was arrested by Longview police at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at Alpine Road and Texas Street.

■ Shawn Conley Gunn, 18, of Longview was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Gunn was arrested by White Oak police at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East U.S. 80.

■ Earl Henry O’Neal III, 36, of Longview was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant for credit card or debit card abuse.

O’Neal was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.

■ Josue Palacios, 38, of Longview was held Wednesday on a warrant from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.

Palacios was arrested by Smith County sheriff’s deputies at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday.

■ Shelly Marie Saldana, 40, of Longview was held without bond Wednesday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for theft of less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.

Saldana was arrested by Longview police at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Fredonia Street.

■ Edmundo Urbina-Delacruz, 28, of Longview was held Wednesday on $12,500 in bonds on a warrant for assault causes bodily injury, family violence; a charge of continuous violence against the family; and on a federal immigration detainer.

Urbina-Delacruz was arrested by Longview police at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday on Pine Tree Road.

Longview fire report

For April 12 to 18:

■ 4 structure fires: 1402 Alpine Road, 2309 Fourth St., 1408 N. Ninth St. and 1004 Baylor St.

■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 1

■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1

■ Special outside fire, other: 2

■ Rescue and EMS: 222

■ Hazardous condition (no fire): 47

■ False alarm/call: 24

■ Other: 123

■ Total incident count: 424

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.