Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Kennis Cobbins, 44, of Longview was held Wednesday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Cobbins was arrested by Longview police at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at Alpine Road and Texas Street.
■ Shawn Conley Gunn, 18, of Longview was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Gunn was arrested by White Oak police at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East U.S. 80.
■ Earl Henry O’Neal III, 36, of Longview was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant for credit card or debit card abuse.
O’Neal was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Josue Palacios, 38, of Longview was held Wednesday on a warrant from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Palacios was arrested by Smith County sheriff’s deputies at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday.
■ Shelly Marie Saldana, 40, of Longview was held without bond Wednesday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for theft of less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Saldana was arrested by Longview police at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Fredonia Street.
■ Edmundo Urbina-Delacruz, 28, of Longview was held Wednesday on $12,500 in bonds on a warrant for assault causes bodily injury, family violence; a charge of continuous violence against the family; and on a federal immigration detainer.
Urbina-Delacruz was arrested by Longview police at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday on Pine Tree Road.
Longview fire report
For April 12 to 18:
■ 4 structure fires: 1402 Alpine Road, 2309 Fourth St., 1408 N. Ninth St. and 1004 Baylor St.
■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1
■ Special outside fire, other: 2
■ Rescue and EMS: 222
■ Hazardous condition (no fire): 47
■ False alarm/call: 24
■ Other: 123
■ Total incident count: 424