Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ William Shane Defreese, 43, of Big Sandy was being held Wednesday on a $7,500 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for credit card or debit card abuse.
Defreese was arrested by Gladewater police at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 80 and Rodeo Street.
■ Rodney Johnson, 54, of Longview was being held Wednesday on charges of burglary of building and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Johnson was arrested by Longview police at 1:59 a.m. Wednesday at his home in the 800 block of Weston Court.
■ Jaime Montano, 47, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for an affidavit of surety for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Montano was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in Harrison County.
■ Labrontavian Lamarcus Reese, 17, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $11,000 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for fleeing from a police officer, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Reese was arrested by Longview police at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Access Road.
■ Scott James Rice, 39, of Henderson was being held Wednesday on $50,000 in bonds on warrants for violation of probation on previous convictions for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rice was arrested by Rusk County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the Rusk County Jail.
■ Derek Ivan Roberts, 48, of Longview was being held Wednesday on warrants from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on previous convictions for theft of stolen property between $1,500 and $20,000 in value, unauthorized use of a vehicle and assault on a family/household member, previous conviction. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Roberts was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in Harrison County.
■ Victor Leo Sacco, 25, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $150,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Sacco was arrested by Longview police at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Estes Parkway.
■ John Arthur St. Clair, 41, of Gladewater was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath or circulation.
St. Clair was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 300 block of Private Road 3732 in Gladewater.
■ Claude Louis Vaughn Jr., 42, of Gilmer was being held Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Vaughn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Wood County.
■ Chase Jordan Vinson, 31, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of burglary of building. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Vinson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Jefferson County.
■ Cynthia Lynn Welch, 49, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Welch was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Community Supervision and Corrections Department.
Longview fire report
For the week of July 21 to 27.
■ 2 structure fires: 1400 H.G. Mosley Parkway and 1816 Bell St.
■ Cooking fires, confined to container: 2
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1
■ Special outside fires, other: 3
■ Rescues and EMS: 271
■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 8
■ False alarms/calls: 20
■ Other: 58
■ Total incidents count: 365