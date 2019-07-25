Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Walter Rual Chavers, 50, of Kilgore was held Wednesday under a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance.
Chavers was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:43 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of U.S. 259.
■ James Russell Howell, 54, of Kilgore was held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance, and was sentenced to five years to the Texas Department of Corrections.
Howell was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.
■ Lauren Justice, 37, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15.
Justice was arrested by Longview police at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday at Pine Tree Road and Loop 281.
■ Dustin Rhan Lay, 31, of Overton was held Wednesday under $17,000 in bonds on a charge of evading arrest or detention, a parole violation from Austin Parole and on a warrant from Rusk County for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He was sentenced on the Rusk County warrant to seven years to the Texas Department of Corrections.
Lay was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Rusk County.
■ Barbara Janette Lee, 52, of Overton was held Wednesday under a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance. She awaited bonds being set on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance and on a warrant from Rusk County for arson with intent to damage a habitation or place of worship.
Lee was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Rusk County.
■ Christopher Sanders, 48, of Kilgore was held Wednesday under $25,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and for bond forfeiture for manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Sanders was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Main Street.