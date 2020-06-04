Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Carrie Kathleen Burleson, 36, of Kilgore was released Monday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Burleson was arrested by Kilgore police at 1 p.m. Saturday on Danville Drive.
■ Michael Clark, 42, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from Marion County for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Clark was arrested by Longview police at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday on Cotton Street and Mobberly Avenue.
■ Kevin Micael Jett, 22, of Longview was being held Wednesday on warrants from Dallas County for assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and theft from person. Bonds had not been set Wednesday.
Jett was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:32 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Sypert Street in Liberty City.
■ William Todd Kemp, 38, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Kemp was arrested by Longview police at 6:28 p.m. Monday at South Green Street and Edgefield Avenue.
■ Steven Reginald Tucker, 33, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Tucker was arrested by Longview police at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of West Avalon Avenue.
■ Dnique Armarion Walker, 20, of Shreveport was released Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Walker was arrested by Kilgore police at 9:48 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of U.S. Business 259 and booked into jail Tuesday.
■ Larry Randall Woods, 52, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, enhanced.
Woods was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.
Fire report
(From May 24 to May 30)
■ Structure fire: 1
■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1
■ Special outside fires, other: 3
■ Rescues and EMS: 203
■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 22
■ False alarms/calls: 23
■ Other: 65
■ Total incidents count: 318