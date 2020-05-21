Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jim Tyler Costello, 22, of Cypress was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Costello was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:35 p.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Lance Wayne Hale, 31, of Henderson was being held Wednesday without bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation of a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hale was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:56 a.m. Monday at the sheriff’s office.
■ Richard Wayne Henry, 33, of Mesquite was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
Henry was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday on Texas 31 at Interstate 20.
■ Porsha Hillmon, 32, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Hillmon was arrested by Longview police at 3:14 p.m. Monday at a business.
■ Dominique Mayberry, 29, of Sweeny was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Mayberry was arrested by Longview police at 4:13 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Alpine Road.
■ Jason Ray McCain, 44, of Longview was released Tuesday on $33,000 in bonds on warrants for affidavits of incarceration in connection with charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 28 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; and on a warrant for possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
McCain was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Harrison County.
■ Falondria Oliver, 30, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Oliver was arrested by Longview police at 10:58 a.m. Monday at her home in the 100 block of Scenic Drive.
Fire report
(For May 10 to May 16)
■ Structure fires: 3
■ Cooking fires, confined to container: 2
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1
■ Special outside fires, other: 3
■ Rescues and EMS: 212
■ Hazardous conditions (no fires): 8
■ False alarms/calls: 16
■ Other: 98
■ Total incidents count: 343