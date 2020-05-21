Police Beat
Buy Now

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Jim Tyler Costello, 22, of Cypress was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.

Costello was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:35 p.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.

■ Lance Wayne Hale, 31, of Henderson was being held Wednesday without bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation of a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hale was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:56 a.m. Monday at the sheriff’s office.

■ Richard Wayne Henry, 33, of Mesquite was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.

Henry was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday on Texas 31 at Interstate 20.

■ Porsha Hillmon, 32, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Hillmon was arrested by Longview police at 3:14 p.m. Monday at a business.

■ Dominique Mayberry, 29, of Sweeny was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Mayberry was arrested by Longview police at 4:13 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Alpine Road.

■ Jason Ray McCain, 44, of Longview was released Tuesday on $33,000 in bonds on warrants for affidavits of incarceration in connection with charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 28 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; and on a warrant for possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.

McCain was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Harrison County.

■ Falondria Oliver, 30, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Oliver was arrested by Longview police at 10:58 a.m. Monday at her home in the 100 block of Scenic Drive.

Fire report

(For May 10 to May 16)

■ Structure fires: 3

■ Cooking fires, confined to container: 2

■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1

■ Special outside fires, other: 3

■ Rescues and EMS: 212

■ Hazardous conditions (no fires): 8

■ False alarms/calls: 16

■ Other: 98

■ Total incidents count: 343

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.