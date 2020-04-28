Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Melissa Michelle Anderson, 50, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Anderson was arrested by Longview police at 1:43 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Cameron Jerrell Fields, 28, of Marshall was being held Monday on $30,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft; abandon, endanger child-criminal negligence; and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Fields was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 11:38 a.m. Sunday on FM 2087.
■ James Jamaal Shepherd, 37, of Longview was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building.
Shepherd was arrested by Longview police at 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Fourth Street.
■ Bruce Wayne Williams, 21, of Homer, Louisiana, was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of firearm.
Williams was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 11:18 p.m. Sunday on Texas 135.
Fire report
For April 19 to April 25
■ Structure fires: 2
■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 0
■ Special outside fire, other: 0
■ Rescues and EMS: 227
■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 9
■ False alarms/calls: 22
■ Other: 80
■ incidents count: 341