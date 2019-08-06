Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Bradley William Beekman, 37, of Ore City was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Beekman was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:36 a.m. Sunday at Spur 63 and McCann Road.
■ Donald Dudley Hamby, 58, of Ore City was being held Monday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction/suspension without financial resolution.
Hamby was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 11:39 p.m. Sunday at U.S. 259 and mile marker 279.
■ Don Paul Haynes, 62, of Overton was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Haynes was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Sunday in the 1000 block of South Martin Street.
■ Laurent Johnson, 23, of Longview was released Monday on $5,500 in bonds on charges of theft of firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Johnson was arrested by Longview police at 6:40 pm. Sunday in the 1200 block of Lemmons Drive.
■ Andy Darnell Pegues, 40, of Kilgore was being held Monday on $5,000 in bonds on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for theft between $750 and $2,500 in value.
Pegues was arrested by Kilgore police at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of U.S. 259.
■ Kevin Oneal Sheppard, 37, of Longview was being held Monday on $29,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and criminal trespass and on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Sheppard was arrested by Longview police at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Access Road.
Longview fire report
(For July 28 to Aug. 3)
■ 2 structure fires: 203 Lansford St. and 1915 E. Marshall Ave.
■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 0
■ Special outside fires, other: 3
■ Rescues and EMS: 264
■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 8
■ False alarms/calls: 16
■ Other: 100
■ Total incidents count: 394