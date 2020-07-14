Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Joshua Dewayne Davis, 39, of Kilgore was released Sunday on $28,000 in bonds on charges of boating while intoxicated; abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence; and reckless or excessive speed of water vessel.
Davis was arrested by the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game warden at 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the Sabine River and River Road.
Derik Wade Harris, 40, of Longview was held Monday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Harris was arrested by Longview police at 4:25 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raney Street.
Jahmel Quincy Wilson, 35, of Metairie, Louisiana, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Wilson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:58 a.m. Sunday at Interstate 20 and mile marker 585.
Fire report
(For July 5 to July 11)
• Structure fire: 1
• Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
• Passenger vehicle fire: 1
• Special outside fires, other: 4
• Rescues and EMS: 255
• Hazardous conditions (no fire): 4
• False alarms/calls: 15
• Other: 82
• Total incidents count: 363
***
