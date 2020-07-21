Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Michael Dwayne Boyd, 35, of Diana was being held Monday on a warrant from Cass County for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Monday.
Boyd was arrested by Longview police at 4:51 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Hawkins Parkway.
Charisma Deshay Ford, 28, of Tyler was released Saturday on $31,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Ford was arrested by Longview police at 10:48 p.m. Friday at a hotel in the 700 block of Texas 31.
Nicholes Adam Hale, 31, of Kilgore was being held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Harris County for fraudulent use/possession of between 10 and 50 identifying information items and on a detainer from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Hale was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Friday in Harrison County.
Quinton Jahari Hilburn, 33, of Longview was released Saturday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Hilburn was arrested by Longview police at 12:20 a.m. Saturday at Rayburn Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Kendrion Rodarius Malik Johnson, 20, of Whitehouse was released Sunday on $25,000 in bonds on charges of theft of a firearm and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Johnson was arrested by Kilgore police at 5:55 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lawrence Street.
Carl Jerome Ledlow III, 40, of Longview was being held Monday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Ledlow was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:31 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Texas 42.
Ardie Lee Rabon, 20, of Tyler was being held Monday on $50,000 in bonds on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rabon was arrested by Kilgore police at 5:55 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lawrence Street.
Kevin Deyon Rossum, 37, of Kilgore was being held Monday on $10,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration in connection to a previous charge of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
Rossum was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10 a.m. Sunday on Texas 31 at milepost 722.
Marlon Ray Sanders, 45, of Henderson was released Sunday on a $15,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Sanders was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 12:02 a.m. Sunday at South Loop 281 at Marshall Avenue.
Oscar Saucedo-Orona, 20, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Saucedo-Orona was arrested by Longview police at 6:25 p.m. Sunday at West Loop 281 and Birdsong Street.
Fire report
(From July 12 to July 18)
Structure fires: 0
Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
Passenger vehicle fire, other: 1
Special outside fires, other: 3
Rescues and EMS: 262
Hazardous conditions, no fire: 3
False alarms/calls: 20
Other: 96
Total incidents count: 386