Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Cheri Ann Calderon, 47, of Longview was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Calderon was arrested by Longview police at 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.
Patrick Wayne Collins, 31, of Kilgore was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Collins was arrested by Longview police at 1:16 a.m. Saturday at North Lane Wells Drive and Thelma Street.
Zachery Allen Fisher, 27, of Tyler was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more conviction.
Fisher was arrested by White Oak police at 11:31 p.m. Saturday at Orchid and Magnolia streets.
Paul Benjamin Fuller, 44, of Tatum was being held Monday without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Fuller was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 6:28 p.m. Saturday on South Loop 281 at milepost 712.
Brian James Gill, 41, of Kilgore was being held Monday on $19,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, theft of firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and two charges of possession of a dangerous drug.
Gill was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of FM 2087.
Josue Benjamin Herrera, 36, of Gilmer was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Herrera was arrested by Longview police at 10:57 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Gilmer Road.
Jeremaine Torence King, 36, of Longview was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance.
King was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:34 a.m. Friday on U.S. 259.
Robert Edward Lincoln, 54, of Avinger was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Lincoln was arrested by Longview police at 1:01 a.m. Monday on McCann Road and Hawkins Parkway.
David Allen May, 54, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
May was arrested by Longview police at 8 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rollins Street.
Fidel Mendoza, 26, of Longview was being held Monday on $22,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Mendoza was arrested by Longview police at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Estes Parkway and South Access Road.
Quintarus Montrez Newsome, 33, of Longview was released Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Newsome was arrested by Longview police at 12:05 a.m. Sunday at Estes Parkway and Elderville Road.
Quinycia Anfrea Genice Peoples, 28, of Longview was being held Monday without bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Peoples was arrested by Longview police at 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Young Street.
Alex Rodriguez, 18, of Longview was released Monday on $15,500 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false/fictitious information and duty on striking an unattended vehicle.
Rodriguez was arrested by Longview police at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Raney Drive.
Victor Romero-Cardoso, 35, of Lakeport was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Romero-Cardoso was arrested by Longview police at 6:55 p.m. Saturday at Humble and Mobberly avenues.
Krista Leann Shaw, 49, of Longview was being held Monday without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Shaw was arrested by Longview police at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.
Fire report
(For July 19 to July 25)
Structure fire: 0
Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
Passenger vehicle fire: 0
Special outside fires, other: 4
Rescues and EMS: 273
Hazardous conditions (no fire): 5
False alarms/calls: 17
Other: 86
Total incidents count: 385
