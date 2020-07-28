Police Beat
Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

 Cheri Ann Calderon, 47, of Longview was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.

Calderon was arrested by Longview police at 2:57 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.

 Patrick Wayne Collins, 31, of Kilgore was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Collins was arrested by Longview police at 1:16 a.m. Saturday at North Lane Wells Drive and Thelma Street.

 Zachery Allen Fisher, 27, of Tyler was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more conviction.

Fisher was arrested by White Oak police at 11:31 p.m. Saturday at Orchid and Magnolia streets.

 Paul Benjamin Fuller, 44, of Tatum was being held Monday without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Fuller was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 6:28 p.m. Saturday on South Loop 281 at milepost 712.

 Brian James Gill, 41, of Kilgore was being held Monday on $19,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, theft of firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and two charges of possession of a dangerous drug.

Gill was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of FM 2087.

 Josue Benjamin Herrera, 36, of Gilmer was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Herrera was arrested by Longview police at 10:57 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Gilmer Road.

 Jeremaine Torence King, 36, of Longview was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance.

King was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:34 a.m. Friday on U.S. 259.

 Robert Edward Lincoln, 54, of Avinger was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Lincoln was arrested by Longview police at 1:01 a.m. Monday on McCann Road and Hawkins Parkway.

 David Allen May, 54, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

May was arrested by Longview police at 8 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rollins Street.

 Fidel Mendoza, 26, of Longview was being held Monday on $22,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mendoza was arrested by Longview police at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Estes Parkway and South Access Road.

 Quintarus Montrez Newsome, 33, of Longview was released Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Newsome was arrested by Longview police at 12:05 a.m. Sunday at Estes Parkway and Elderville Road.

 Quinycia Anfrea Genice Peoples, 28, of Longview was being held Monday without bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.

Peoples was arrested by Longview police at 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Young Street.

 Alex Rodriguez, 18, of Longview was released Monday on $15,500 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false/fictitious information and duty on striking an unattended vehicle.

Rodriguez was arrested by Longview police at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Raney Drive.

 Victor Romero-Cardoso, 35, of Lakeport was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Romero-Cardoso was arrested by Longview police at 6:55 p.m. Saturday at Humble and Mobberly avenues.

 Krista Leann Shaw, 49, of Longview was being held Monday without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Shaw was arrested by Longview police at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.

Fire report

(For July 19 to July 25)

 Structure fire: 0

 Cooking fire, confined to container: 0

 Passenger vehicle fire: 0

 Special outside fires, other: 4

 Rescues and EMS: 273

 Hazardous conditions (no fire): 5

 False alarms/calls: 17

Other: 86

 Total incidents count: 385

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.