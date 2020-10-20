Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Billy McDowell Couch, 41, of Haughton, Louisiana, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Couch was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 7 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 259.

■ James Earl Fay, 37, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $11,000 bond on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was also held on a blue warrant. Fay was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 20 Access Road.

■ Alejandro Rosales, 30, of Longview, was held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and an immigration retainer. Rosales was arrested by Longview police at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday at East Birdsong and Lilly streets.

■ Raul Sanchez, 31, of Longview, was held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of U.S. 259.

Fire report

(Oct. 11 to Oct. 17)

Structure fires: 5

Cooking fire, confined to container: 1

Passenger vehicle fire: 0

Special outside fire, other: 5

Rescue and EMS: 311

Hazardous condition (no fire): 7

False Alarm/call: 16

Other: 91

Total incident count: 436 

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.