Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Billy McDowell Couch, 41, of Haughton, Louisiana, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Couch was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 7 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 259.
■ James Earl Fay, 37, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $11,000 bond on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was also held on a blue warrant. Fay was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 20 Access Road.
■ Alejandro Rosales, 30, of Longview, was held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and an immigration retainer. Rosales was arrested by Longview police at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday at East Birdsong and Lilly streets.
■ Raul Sanchez, 31, of Longview, was held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of U.S. 259.
Fire report
(Oct. 11 to Oct. 17)
Structure fires: 5
Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
Passenger vehicle fire: 0
Special outside fire, other: 5
Rescue and EMS: 311
Hazardous condition (no fire): 7
False Alarm/call: 16
Other: 91
Total incident count: 436