Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Donald Ray McMullen Jr., 35, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was released Monday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested McMullen and booked him into jail at 10:27 p.m. Sunday.

■ Kala Michelle Woodworth, 29, of Gladewater was being held Monday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of criminal trespass and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Gladewater Police Department arrested Woodworth and booked her into jail at 12:55 a.m. Monday.

Fire report

From Oct. 6 to Oct. 12

■ 2 structure fires: 1507 E. Marshall Ave. and 312 Bostic Drive

■ Cooking fires, confined to container: 0

■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1

■ Special outside fires, other: 4

■ Rescues and EMS: 243

■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 8

■ False alarms/calls: 18

■ Other: 93

■ Total incidents count: 369

To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.