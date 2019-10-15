Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Donald Ray McMullen Jr., 35, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was released Monday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested McMullen and booked him into jail at 10:27 p.m. Sunday.
■ Kala Michelle Woodworth, 29, of Gladewater was being held Monday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of criminal trespass and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gladewater Police Department arrested Woodworth and booked her into jail at 12:55 a.m. Monday.
Fire report
From Oct. 6 to Oct. 12
■ 2 structure fires: 1507 E. Marshall Ave. and 312 Bostic Drive
■ Cooking fires, confined to container: 0
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1
■ Special outside fires, other: 4
■ Rescues and EMS: 243
■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 8
■ False alarms/calls: 18
■ Other: 93
■ Total incidents count: 369
