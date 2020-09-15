Gregg County Jail Peter Hoeger Baker, 35, of Longview, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 5:55 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Nelson.
Evan Mitchell Cobb, 28, of Dallas, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions. He was arrested by Longview police at about 10:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Gilmer Road.
Cedric Eugene Evers, 30, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 4:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of South 12th Street.
George Hartfield, 40, of Avinger, was held Monday on bonds totaling $25,000 on a grand jury indictment of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions. He was also held on a Louisiana warrant on a fugitive charge. Hartfield was arrested by Kilgore police at about 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of Stone Road in Kilgore.
Stephen Mitchell Hooker, 33, of Kilgore, was held Monday without bond on three grand jury indictments for charges of assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and continuous violence against the family. He was also held on an additional charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with weapon. Bond on the charge was set at $50,000. Hooker was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Point Road in Kilgore.
Germany Rayshod Lilly, 34, of Longview, was held Monday on a $30,000 bond on a charge of continuous violence against the family. He was arrested by Longview police at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Scenic Drive.
Jose Fransisco Molina, 22, of Longview was held Monday on bonds totaling $23,000 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interference with an emergency call request for assistance. He was arrested by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West U.S. 80.
Porche Nicole Williams, 32, of Marshall, was held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of forgery financial instrument enhanced. She was arrested by Longview police at about 10 a.m. Saturday at Regions Bank.
Fire report
(For Sept. 6 to Sept. 12)
Structure fires: 0
Cooking fire, confined to container: 3
Passenger vehicle fire: 0
Special outside fire, other: 2
Rescue and EMS: 282
Hazardous condition (no fire): 6
False Alarm/call: 15
Other: 93
Total incident count: 401