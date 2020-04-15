Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Timothy Shay Edlund, 34, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Edlund was arrested by Longview police at 7:22 p.m. Monday on Gilmer Road and Fairmont Street.
Britney Ortega, 44, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $32,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture related to a previous charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member, with a weapon; and on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
Ortega was arrested by Longview police at 1:07 a.m. Monday at a hotel in the 700 block of East Texas 31.
Amanda Charlene Walden, 34, of White Oak was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Walden was arrested by Longview police at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Access Road.
Fire report
From April 5 to April 11:
Structure fires: 0
Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
Passenger vehicle fire: 0
Special outside fires, other: 3
Rescues and EMS: 239
Hazardous conditions (no fire): 5
False alarms/calls: 17
Other: 74
Total incidents count: 338