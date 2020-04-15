Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Timothy Shay Edlund, 34, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.

Edlund was arrested by Longview police at 7:22 p.m. Monday on Gilmer Road and Fairmont Street.

Britney Ortega, 44, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $32,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture related to a previous charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member, with a weapon; and on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.

Ortega was arrested by Longview police at 1:07 a.m. Monday at a hotel in the 700 block of East Texas 31.

Amanda Charlene Walden, 34, of White Oak was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Walden was arrested by Longview police at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Access Road.

Fire report

From April 5 to April 11:

Structure fires: 0

Cooking fire, confined to container: 0

Passenger vehicle fire: 0

Special outside fires, other: 3

Rescues and EMS: 239

Hazardous conditions (no fire): 5

False alarms/calls: 17

Other: 74

Total incidents count: 338

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.