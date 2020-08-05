Police Beat graphic
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

 Benjamin Lynn Baker, 32, of Longview, was held Monday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000. Longview police arrested Baker at about 10:45 a.m. Monday on the 2900 block of Tuttle Boulevard in Longview.

 Donald Ray Davis, 52, of Marshall, was released on $10,000 bond with conditions Tuesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Longview police arrested Davis at about 4:37 p.m. on the 200 block of Harrison Street in Longview.

Saul Espinoza Rodriguez, 39, of Longview, was held Monday on warrants out of Harris County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury in Harris County. Longview police arrested Espinoza Rodriguez at about 8:40 p.m. Monday on the 3200 block of Crenshaw Street.

 Lydia Marie Flores, 39, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $5,500 bond on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and evading arrest detention. Flores was arrested by Longview police at about 5:15 p.m. Monday on the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.

 Annabel Cruz Garcia, 33, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday without bond on a charge of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 from July 2016. Garcia was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10 p.m. Saturday at Beall Street and Reynolds Street in Kilgore.

 Lenny Wayne Lovell, 28, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on $15,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member impeding breath or circulation. Lovell was arrested by Kilgore police at about 2:38 p.m. in the 200 block of Lawrence Street in Kilgore.

 Freddy Maurice Pullum, 24, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of between 3 and 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. Pullum was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:45 p.m. Monday in the North Jail front lobby in Longview.

 Ortelio Sarao Alejo, 39, of Longview, was held Tuesday without bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and an INS detainer. Kilgore police arrested him at about 10:20 p.m. Friday at Sanders Street and Texas 31 in Kilgore.

 Kenedy Blake Smith, 24, of Overton, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,500 on charges of continuous family violence, evading arrest detention and resist arrest, search or transport. Longview police arrested Smith at about 7 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Spur 63 in Longview.

Fire report

(For July 26 to Aug. 1)

 Structure fires: 0

 Cooking fire, confined to container: 0

 Passenger vehicle fire: 2

 Special outside fire, other: 1

 Rescue and EMS: 265

 Hazardous condition (no fire): 12

 False Alarm/call: 14

 Other: 96

Total incident count: 390

