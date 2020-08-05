Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Benjamin Lynn Baker, 32, of Longview, was held Monday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000. Longview police arrested Baker at about 10:45 a.m. Monday on the 2900 block of Tuttle Boulevard in Longview.
Donald Ray Davis, 52, of Marshall, was released on $10,000 bond with conditions Tuesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Longview police arrested Davis at about 4:37 p.m. on the 200 block of Harrison Street in Longview.
Saul Espinoza Rodriguez, 39, of Longview, was held Monday on warrants out of Harris County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury in Harris County. Longview police arrested Espinoza Rodriguez at about 8:40 p.m. Monday on the 3200 block of Crenshaw Street.
Lydia Marie Flores, 39, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $5,500 bond on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and evading arrest detention. Flores was arrested by Longview police at about 5:15 p.m. Monday on the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
Annabel Cruz Garcia, 33, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday without bond on a charge of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 from July 2016. Garcia was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10 p.m. Saturday at Beall Street and Reynolds Street in Kilgore.
Lenny Wayne Lovell, 28, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on $15,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member impeding breath or circulation. Lovell was arrested by Kilgore police at about 2:38 p.m. in the 200 block of Lawrence Street in Kilgore.
Freddy Maurice Pullum, 24, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of between 3 and 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. Pullum was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:45 p.m. Monday in the North Jail front lobby in Longview.
Ortelio Sarao Alejo, 39, of Longview, was held Tuesday without bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and an INS detainer. Kilgore police arrested him at about 10:20 p.m. Friday at Sanders Street and Texas 31 in Kilgore.
Kenedy Blake Smith, 24, of Overton, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,500 on charges of continuous family violence, evading arrest detention and resist arrest, search or transport. Longview police arrested Smith at about 7 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Spur 63 in Longview.
Fire report
(For July 26 to Aug. 1)
Structure fires: 0
Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
Passenger vehicle fire: 2
Special outside fire, other: 1
Rescue and EMS: 265
Hazardous condition (no fire): 12
False Alarm/call: 14
Other: 96
Total incident count: 390