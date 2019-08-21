Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Billie Wayne Jackson, 72, of Tatum was being held Tuesday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jackson was arrested by Longview police at 5:55 p.m. Monday in Longview Regional Medical Center.

■ Eden Simoane Jones, 25, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $15,750 in bonds on a warrant from Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation on a previous conviction of theft of property between $750 and $2,500 in value and on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jones also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.

Jones was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Richards Street.

■ Noah Chance Lee, 17, of Gladewater was released Monday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for burglary of habitation.

Lee was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.

■ Landon Shane Lord, 26, of Homer, Louisiana, was being held Tuesday on $15,500 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Lord was arrested by Gladewater police at 6:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Tyler Street.

■ Joshua Glenn Martin, 38, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond with conditions on a warrant from Smith County for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced two outstanding traffic tickets.

Martin was arrested by White Oak police at 7:37 p.m. Monday on West U.S. 80 and Shell Street.

■ James Anderson Young, 57, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Young was arrested by Kilgore police at 7:42 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of North Texas 42 and booked into jail Monday.

Fire report

From Aug. 11 to Aug. 17

■ No structure fires

■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 1

■ Passenger vehicle fire: 0

■ Special outside fires, other: 3

■ Rescues and EMS: 244

■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 7

■ False alarms/calls: 10

■ Others: 77

■ Total incidents count: 342

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.