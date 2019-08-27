Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Crystal Gayle Capps, 40, of White Oak was held Tuesday on $7,500 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information.
Capps was arrested by Longview police at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Gilmer Road.
Brandi Kelley, 30, of Kilgore was held Tuesday on $25,000 bond on a warrant for abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence.
Kelley was arrested by Kilgore police at 9:34 a.m. Monday at her home in the 100 block of Eastridge Road.
Hugo Francisco Loredo-Martinez, 32, of Kilgore was held Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Loredo-Martinez was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:30 a.m. Monday at North U.S. 259 and Stone Road.
James Marcus Lowery, 43, of Longview was held Tuesday on $105,500 in bonds on warrants for grand jury indictments for theft of firearm enhanced and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for prohibited weapon-knuckles and a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Lowery was arrested by Longview police at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Pliler Precise Road.
Jesus Orona, 26, of Longview was held Tuesday on $9,500 on bonds on warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drugs and on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Orona was arrested by Longview police at 9:20 p.m. Monday at a hotel in the 800 block of North Access Road.
Dexter Jamar Stoker, 30, of Marshall was held Tuesday on $50,000 bond on a warrant for burglary of habitation with intent to commit another felony and awaited bond on a warrant for contempt of court disobedience of court order.
Stoker was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 11 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.
Baylee Paige Youngblood, 23, of Gilmer was released Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on a warrant for grand jury indictment for credit card or debit card abuse and charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Youngblood was arrested by Longview police at 9:15 p.m. Monday at a hotel in the 800 block of North Access Road.
Fire report
For Aug. 18 through 24:
No structure fires
Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
Passenger vehicle fire: 0
Special outside fire, other: 4
Rescue and EMS: 269
Hazardous condition (no fire): 9
False alarm/call: 33
Other: 104
Total incident count: 420