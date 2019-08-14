Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Raymond Gonzales Corona, 27, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft.
Corona was arrested by Longview police at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Estes Parkway and Loop 281.
■ Lovie Davis, 29, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation on a previous conviction of aggravated robbery. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Davis was arrested by Gladewater police at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday at Gay Avenue and Virginia Drive.
■ Brionne Monet Fields, 26, of Shreveport was released Tuesday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; and abandoning, endangering a child, criminal negligence.
Fields was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:35 p.m. Monday on Interstate 20 and mile marker 580.
■ Bruce Franklin Stevens, 45, of Mount Pleasant was being held Tuesday on $10,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and on a warrant from the Titus County Sheriff’s Office for bond forfeiture for possession of a prohibited weapon-brass knuckles.
Stevens was arrested by Longview police at 11:30 p.m. Monday on West Marshall Avenue and H.G. Mosley Parkway.
■ William Chayce Tolar, 17, of Longview was being held Tuesday on charges of burglary of habitation and no driver’s license. Bonds had not been set Tuesday,
Tolar was arrested by Longview police at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Fernridge Drive.
Fire report
For Aug. 4 to Aug. 10
■ 5 structure fires: 801 Stewart St.; 313 Elm Creek Drive; 110 E. Hawkins Parkway, Apt. 3806; 210 Mitchell St.; and 200 E. Birdsong St.
■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 0
■ Special outside fire, other: 1
■ Rescues and EMS: 266
■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 8
■ False alarms/calls: 20
■ Others: 72
■ Total incidents count: 372