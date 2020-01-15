Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Larry Dean Cobel, 55, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Cobel was arrested by Longview police at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Adrian Dmitri Jones, 42, of Longview was being held Tuesday on warrants from the 188th District Court for violations of probation of previous convictions for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and continuous violence against the family. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Jones was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:38 a.m. Monday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
Stephanie C. Lassiter, 49, of White Oak was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation of a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Lassiter was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
Lanier Wendell Mays, 38, of Longview was released Tuesday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He also faced a fine for public intoxication.
Mays was arrested by Longview police at 11:12 p.m. Monday at a hotel in the 100 block of South Access Road.
Charles Douglas McDonald, 42, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $8,500 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
McDonald was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Ouchita Parish, Louisiana.
Fire report
Jan. 5 to Jan. 11
Two structure fires: 100 S. Center St., and Ridgecrest Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Cooking fires, confined to container: 4
Passenger vehicle fire: 1
Special outside fires, other: 4
Rescues and EMS: 260
Hazardous conditions (no fire): 17
False alarms/calls: 16
Others: 89
Total incidents count: 393