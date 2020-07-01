Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Dakota Lee Clifton, 27, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Clifton was arrested by Gladewater police at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Tenery Street.
■ Benji Lee Colbert, 35, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $175,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He awaited bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Colbert was arrested by Longview police at 5:12 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Timberline Drive.
■ Amber Nichole Davis, 36, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $7,500 in bonds on changes of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a dangerous drug.
Davis was arrested by Longview police at 3 p.m. Monday at East Marshall Avenue and Delia Drive.
■ Tresia Ann Gasway, 49, of Henderson was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Gasway was arrested by Longview police at 8:43 p.m. Monday on South Access Road.
■ Lashundra Lanette Hall, 42, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for driving while intoxicated, second offense, and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for affidavit of incarceration in connection to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Hall was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:50 a.m. Monday at the courthouse.
■ Mary Shelby Lawrence, 28, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration in connection to a previous charge of criminal trespass and charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Lawrence was arrested by Longview police at 6:30 p.m. Monday on South Eastman Road and Wilburn Street.
■ Isaiah Lawson, 19, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items.
Lawson was arrested by Longview police at 11:34 p.m. Monday.
■ Troy Dalton Welch, 28, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $1,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and awaited bond on a warrant from Rusk County for forgery of a financial instrument.
Welch was arrested by Longview police at 4 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Dundee Road.
Fire report
For June 21 to June 27
Structure fires: 2
Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
Passenger vehicle fire: 1
Special outside fire, other: 1
Rescues and EMS: 258
Hazardous conditions (no fire): 8
False alarms/calls: 17
Other: 94
Total incident count: 381