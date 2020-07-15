Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Melissa Dawn Black, 48, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Black was arrested by Longview police at 7 p.m. Monday at Gilmer Road and Fairmont Street.
■ Philip Wayne Cameron, 46, of Hallsville was being held Wednesday on $35,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Cameron was arrested by Kilgore police at 8:23 p.m. Friday at U.S. 259 North and Meadows Lane and booked into jail Monday.
■ Joshua Dewayne Davis, 39, of Kilgore was released Sunday on $28,000 in bonds on charges of boating while intoxicated; abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence; and reckless or excessive speed of water vessel.
Davis was arrested by a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game warden at 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the Sabine River and River Road.
■ Scott Thomas Devine, 19, of West Monroe, Louisiana, was being held Wednesday on a $40,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for sexual assault of a child.
Devine was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:59 a.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Jennifer Felix, 24, of Tyler was being held Wednesday without bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for affidavit of incarceration in connection with a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on $13,500 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for affidavits of incarceration in connection with previous charges of possession of 4 grams to 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Felix was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Lucile Plane State Jail in Dayton.
■ Derik Wade Harris, 40, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Harris was arrested by Longview police at 4:25 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raney Street.
■ Timothy Ray Jackson, 55, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Jackson was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of U.S. Business 259.
■ Angelia Kylene McCrary, 48, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $40,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
McCrary was arrested by Kilgore police at 8:23 p.m. Friday at U.S. 259 North and Meadows Lane and booked into jail Monday.
■ J’quarious Venters, 20, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of assault of a family/household member, with a previous conviction; and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Venters was arrested by Longview police at 11:10 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane.
■ Jahmel Quincy Wilson, 35, of Metairie, Louisiana, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Wilson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:58 a.m. Sunday at Interstate 20 and mile marker 585.
Fire report
(For July 5 to July 11)
Structure fire: 1
Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
Passenger vehicle fire: 1
Special outside fires, other: 4
Rescues and EMS: 255
Hazardous conditions (no fire): 4
False alarms/calls: 15
Other: 82
Total incidents count: 363