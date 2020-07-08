Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Marisol Barley, 47, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $35,000 bond on a charge of robbery.
Barley was arrested by Kilgore police at 3:03 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Stone Road.
■ Malorie Faith Gipson, 27, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday afternoon.
Gipson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4 p.m. Monday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Mustafa Lanorris Hicks, 39, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate with physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Hicks was arrested by Kilgore police at 9:33 p.m. July 1 at North U.S. 259 and Interstate 20 and booked into jail Monday.
■ Dyiron D. Lee, 22, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a vehicle, with two or more previous convictions.
Lee was arrested by Longview police at 3:58 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Owings Street.
■ Angel Ann Osteen, 41, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Osteen was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2 p.m. Monday in Smith County.
■ Eugene Thomas Stevens III, 28, of Harleton was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety in connection to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and for a parole violation.
Stevens was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.
■ Lane Mitchel Thomas, 23, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Thomas was arrested by Longview police at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday at Green and Cotton streets.
Fire report
(For June 28 to July 4)
Structure fires: 4
Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
Passenger vehicle fire: 1
Special outside fire, other: 1
Rescues and EMS: 261
Hazardous conditions (no fires): 10
False alarms/calls: 22
Other: 110
Total incidents count: 409