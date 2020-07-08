Police Beat
Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Marisol Barley, 47, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $35,000 bond on a charge of robbery.

Barley was arrested by Kilgore police at 3:03 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Stone Road.

■ Malorie Faith Gipson, 27, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday afternoon.

Gipson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4 p.m. Monday at the Gregg County Probation Department.

■ Mustafa Lanorris Hicks, 39, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate with physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Hicks was arrested by Kilgore police at 9:33 p.m. July 1 at North U.S. 259 and Interstate 20 and booked into jail Monday.

■ Dyiron D. Lee, 22, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a vehicle, with two or more previous convictions.

Lee was arrested by Longview police at 3:58 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Owings Street.

■ Angel Ann Osteen, 41, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.

Osteen was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2 p.m. Monday in Smith County.

■ Eugene Thomas Stevens III, 28, of Harleton was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety in connection to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and for a parole violation.

Stevens was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.

■ Lane Mitchel Thomas, 23, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Thomas was arrested by Longview police at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday at Green and Cotton streets.

Fire report

(For June 28 to July 4)

Structure fires: 4

Cooking fire, confined to container: 0

Passenger vehicle fire: 1

Special outside fire, other: 1

Rescues and EMS: 261

Hazardous conditions (no fires): 10

False alarms/calls: 22

Other: 110

Total incidents count: 409

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.