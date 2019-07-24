Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Ocie Demetrious Collier, 37, of Kilgore was held Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant for unlawful possession to a firearm by a felon.
Collier was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Smith County Jail.
■ Pedro Martinez, 53, of Longview was held Tuesday on $100,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for aggravated robbery.
Martinez was arrested by White Oak police at 11:14 a.m. Monday at South Sun Camp Road and U.S. 80.
■ Lamarcus Smith, 49, of Kilgore was held Tuesday on a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Smith was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 4 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.
■ Trentholm Turner, 40, of Longview was held Tuesday on $330,000 in bonds on warrants for manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Turner was arrested by Gregg Count sheriff’s deputies at noon Monday in Smith County.
■ Yasmin Renee Walker, 36, of Longview was released Tuesday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for forgery of a financial instrument.
Walker was arrested by Longview police at 9:38 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South High Street.
Longview fire report
For July 14 to 20:
■ Structure fires: 0
■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 0
■ Special outside fire, other: 1
■ Rescue and EMS: 249
■ Hazardous condition (no fire): 12
■ False alarm/call: 14
■ Other: 77
■ Total incident count: 353