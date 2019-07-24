Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Ocie Demetrious Collier, 37, of Kilgore was held Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant for unlawful possession to a firearm by a felon.

Collier was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Smith County Jail.

■ Pedro Martinez, 53, of Longview was held Tuesday on $100,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for aggravated robbery.

Martinez was arrested by White Oak police at 11:14 a.m. Monday at South Sun Camp Road and U.S. 80.

■ Lamarcus Smith, 49, of Kilgore was held Tuesday on a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.

Smith was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 4 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.

■ Trentholm Turner, 40, of Longview was held Tuesday on $330,000 in bonds on warrants for manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Turner was arrested by Gregg Count sheriff’s deputies at noon Monday in Smith County.

■ Yasmin Renee Walker, 36, of Longview was released Tuesday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for forgery of a financial instrument.

Walker was arrested by Longview police at 9:38 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South High Street.

Longview fire report

For July 14 to 20:

■ Structure fires: 0

■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 0

■ Passenger vehicle fire: 0

■ Special outside fire, other: 1

■ Rescue and EMS: 249

■ Hazardous condition (no fire): 12

■ False alarm/call: 14

■ Other: 77

■ Total incident count: 353