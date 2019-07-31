Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Billy Lee Aultman, 40, of Gilmer was held Tuesday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and on a parole violations.
Aultman was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Stone Road.
■ Mitchell Dyshun Crider, 25, of Tyler was held Tuesday on $25,000 bond on a charge of sex offenders duty to register life and annually.
Crider was arrested by Gladewater police at 2:07 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Wood Street.
■ William Fishburn, 18, of Gladewater was held Tuesday on a warrant for aggravated robbery. Bond information was not available.
Fishburn was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Monday at Gainesville State School juvenile correctional facility in Gainesville.
■ Brian Oneal Fite, 39 of Beckville was released Monday on $1,500 bond on a warrant for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value and on a warrant from Panola County for theft of cattle/horse/exotic livestock less than $100,000 in value.
Fite was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 10:08 a.m. Monday at the sheriff’s office.
■ Aaron Wayne Fouse, 41, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Fouse was arrested by Gladewater police at 11:24 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Upshur Avenue.
■ Johnny Derrick Griggs, 55, of Rosenberg was being held Tuesday on $10,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Griggs was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:13 p.m. Sunday.
■ Don Paul Haynes, 62, of Overton was being held Tuesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Haynes was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Houston Street.
■ Maria Virginia Johnson, 45, of Longview was being held Tuesday in Gregg County Jail on a warrant from the 124th District Court for tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and sentenced to four years to the Texas Department of Corrections.
Johnson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Monday at the courthouse.
■ Bonifacio Billy Maldonado, 33, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Maldonado was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3 p.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Lakendra Rochelle Mayfield, 31, of Longview was being held Tuesday on warrants from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon on a date/family/household member and one count of assault of a family/household member, previous conviction. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Mayfield was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 6 p.m. Monday at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.
■ Samuel Milan, 56, of Kilgore was released Monday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more conviction.
Milan was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Kilgore Street.
■ Cory John-Francis Murphy, 35, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $8,300 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for theft of property between $100 and $750 in value and a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for theft between $750 and $2,500 in value. He also faced several outstanding traffic fines.
Murphy was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:38 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Kilgore Street and booked into jail Monday.
■ Jon Cody Orrell, 41, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation on a previous conviction of forgery of a financial instrument. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Orrell was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Kevin Lee Sartor, 54, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a warrant from Upshur County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also faced two outstanding traffic fines.
Sartor was arrested by Longview police at 8:10 p.m. Monday on West Harrison and Swinging Bridge roads.
■ Sharon Annette Upshaw, 56, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of criminal trespass and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Upshaw was arrested by Longview police at 10:35 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Hawkins Parkway.
Longview fire report
For the week of July 21 to 27.
2 structure fires: 1400 H.G. Mosley Parkway and 1816 Bell St.
Cooking fires, confined to container: 2
Passenger vehicle fire: 1
Special outside fires, other: 3
Rescues and EMS: 271
Hazardous conditions (no fire): 8
False alarms/calls: 20
Other: 58
Total incident counts: 365