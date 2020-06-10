Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
David Joseph Creek II, 45, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of aggravated assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Creek was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:04 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of FM 2751.
Dylan Wayne Davenport, 28, of Kilgore was released Monday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of abandon, endanger child-criminal negligence.
Davenport was arrested by Kilgore police at 9:05 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 1000 block of Richards Street.
Carl Ray Fortson, 69, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Fortson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:53 p.m. Monday at Old Highway 135 and FM 3053.
Sam Randolf Funderburk III, 35, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $13,500 in bonds on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration in connection to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a charge of evading arrest or detention, and he faced a fine for public intoxication.
Funderburk was arrested by Longview police at 6:45 a.m. Monday at his home in the 300 block of East Rowe Avenue.
Johnathan Blake McCleary, 17, of Mount Pleasant was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
McCleary was arrested by Gladewater police at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Eleanor Street.
Rodrick Taylor, 32, of Longview was being held without bond Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of assault of a family/household member, with a previous conviction.
Taylor was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:24 p.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
Fire report
(From May 31 to June 6)
Structure fire: 0
Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
Passenger vehicle fire: 1
Special outside fire: other: 1
Rescues and EMS: 275
Hazardous conditions (no fire): 6
False alarms/calls: 25
Other: 103
Total incidents count: 411