Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Carrie Kathleen Burleson, 36, of Kilgore was released Monday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Burleson was arrested by Kilgore police at 1 p.m. Saturday on Danville Drive.
Kevin Micael Jett, 22, of Longview was held Tuesday on warrants from Dallas County for assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and theft from person. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Jett was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 8:32 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Sypert Street in Liberty City.
William Todd Kemp, 38, of Longview was held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Kemp was arrested by Longview police at 6:28 p.m. Monday at South Green Street and Edgefield Avenue.
Fire report
(From May 24 to May 30)
• Structure fire: 1
• Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
• Passenger vehicle fire: 1
• Special outside fires, other: 3
• Rescues and EMS: 203
• Hazardous conditions (no fire): 22
• False alarms/calls: 23
• Other: 65
• Total incidents count: 318
***
— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.