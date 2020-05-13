Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Alex Jeremiah Alford, 21, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $30,000 in bonds on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items.
Alford was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:46 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Business U.S. 259 and booked into jail Tuesday.
■ Dezmond Dominique Armstrong, 19, of Longview was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Armstrong was arrested by Longview police at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bertha Lane.
■ Amy Lynne Brown, 37, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $13,000 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
Brown was arrested by Longview police at 5:01 p.m. Monday at South Green and Nelson streets.
■ Kasandra Celeste Franklin, 30, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Franklin was arrested by Longview police at 8:40 p.m. Monday at a store in the 3300 block of North Fourth Street.
■ Amber Gail MacDonald, 22, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
MacDonald was arrested by Kilgore police at 7:03 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Business U.S. 259.
■ Mark Andrew McClenan, 21, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent of giving false information.
McClenan was arrested by Longview police at 5:01 p.m. Monday at South Green and Nelson streets.
■ Gregory Edward Melton, 39, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Melton was arrested by Longview police at 1 a.m. Tuesday on North Eastman Road.
■ Romeo Javonte Noel, 25, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Noel was arrested by Longview police at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Eastman Road.
■ Irene Rodriguez Reynoso, 44, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Reynoso was arrested by Longview police at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Eastman Road.
■ Christopher Dean Robertson, 33, of Gilmer was being held Tuesday on $45,000 in bonds on warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building and warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for burglary of a habitation and theft between $750 and $2,500 in value.
Robertson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:15 a.m. Monday in Upshur County.
■ Brandon Lee Wynn, 37, of Gladewater was being held without bond Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Wynn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
Fire report
(For May 3 to May 9)
■ Structure fire: 0
■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1
■ Special outside fires, other: 4
■ Rescues and EMS: 230
■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 8
■ False alarms/calls: 7
■ Other: 82
■ Total incidents count: 3,323