By Jimmy Daniell Isaac jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Alex Jeremiah Alford, 21, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $30,000 in bonds on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items.

Alford was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:46 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Business U.S. 259 and booked into jail Tuesday.

■ Dezmond Dominique Armstrong, 19, of Longview was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Armstrong was arrested by Longview police at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bertha Lane.

■ Amy Lynne Brown, 37, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $13,000 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.

Brown was arrested by Longview police at 5:01 p.m. Monday at South Green and Nelson streets.

■ Kasandra Celeste Franklin, 30, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.

Franklin was arrested by Longview police at 8:40 p.m. Monday at a store in the 3300 block of North Fourth Street.

■ Amber Gail MacDonald, 22, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

MacDonald was arrested by Kilgore police at 7:03 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Business U.S. 259.

■ Mark Andrew McClenan, 21, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent of giving false information.

McClenan was arrested by Longview police at 5:01 p.m. Monday at South Green and Nelson streets.

■ Gregory Edward Melton, 39, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Melton was arrested by Longview police at 1 a.m. Tuesday on North Eastman Road.

■ Romeo Javonte Noel, 25, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.

Noel was arrested by Longview police at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Eastman Road.

■ Irene Rodriguez Reynoso, 44, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Reynoso was arrested by Longview police at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Eastman Road.

■ Christopher Dean Robertson, 33, of Gilmer was being held Tuesday on $45,000 in bonds on warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building and warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for burglary of a habitation and theft between $750 and $2,500 in value.

Robertson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:15 a.m. Monday in Upshur County.

■ Brandon Lee Wynn, 37, of Gladewater was being held without bond Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Wynn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.

Fire report

(For May 3 to May 9)

■ Structure fire: 0

■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 0

■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1

■ Special outside fires, other: 4

■ Rescues and EMS: 230

■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 8

■ False alarms/calls: 7

■ Other: 82

■ Total incidents count: 3,323

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.