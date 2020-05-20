Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jim Tyler Costello, 22, of Cypress was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Costello was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 1:35 p.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
Lance Wayne Hale, 31, of Henderson was being held Tuesday without bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation of a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hale was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 9:56 a.m. Monday at the sheriff's office.
Richard Wayne Henry, 33, of Mesquite was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
Henry was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday on Texas 31 at Interstate 20.
Porsha Hillmon, 32, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Hillmon was arrested by Longview police at 3:14 p.m. Monday at a business.
Dominique Mayberry, 29, of Sweeny was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Mayberry was arrested by Longview police at 4:13 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Alpine Road.
Falondria Oliver, 30, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Oliver was arrested by Longview police at 10:58 a.m. Monday at her home in the 100 block of Scenic Drive.
Fire report
(For May 10 to May 16)
• Structure fires: 3
• Cooking fires, confined to container: 2
• Passenger vehicle fire: 1
• Special outside fires, other: 3
• Rescues and EMS: 212
• Hazardous conditions (no fires): 8
• False alarms/calls: 16
• Other: 98
• Total incidents count: 343
***
— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.