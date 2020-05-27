Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Charles Michael Bryant, 56, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member, previous conviction.
Bryant was arrested by Longview police at 8:50 p.m. Monday.
Deidrick L. Caldwell, 39, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on warrants from Smith County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and bail jumping/failure to appear and on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Caldwell was arrested by Kilgore police at 6:29 a.m. Monday at his home in the 500 block of Nolen Street.
Christopher Michael Duncan, 47, of Lindale was released Tuesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; and two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Duncan was arrested by Gladewater police at 12:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South Tyler Street.
Tydarius Tyrone Farley, 20, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for theft of a firearm.
Farley was arrested by Gladewater police at 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Eleanor Street.
Don Carlos Kirschener, 46, of Gilmer was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm.
Kirschener was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 11:28 p.m. Monday in the sheriff's office lobby.
Heather Ranee Roark, 21, of Longview was released Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Roark was arrested by Longview police at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday at Hubbard Drive west of Loop 281.
Gaylon Demond Sanders, 41, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $30,000 in bonds on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration in connection to a previous charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Sanders awaited bond on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Sanders was arrested by Longview police at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Bill Owens Parkway.
Fire report
(From May 17 to May 23)
• Structure fires: 2
• Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
• Passenger vehicle fire: 1
• Special outside fires, other: 3
• Rescues and EMS: 246
• Hazardous conditions (no fire): 10
• False alarms/calls: 16
• Other: 99
• Total incidents count: 377
