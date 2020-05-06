Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Ellen Sue Brewer, 60, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Brewer was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:10 a.m. Monday in Gregg County.
■ Rachel Davis, 53, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Davis was arrested by Longview police at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Timothy Lane Lummus, 45, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Lummus was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:02 p.m. Monday at Shell Camp and George Richey roads.
■ Justin Leslie McIntosh, 34, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
McIntosh was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 9:14 p.m. Monday at Old Highway 135 and Interstate 20.
■ William Butler Norman, 55, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Norman was arrested by Longview police at 7:58 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Elderville Road.
Fire report
(For April 26 to May 2)
■ Structure fire:1
■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 0
■ Special outside fires, other: 3
■ Rescues and EMS: 220
■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 16
■ False alarms/calls: 19
■ Other: 83
■ Total incidents count: 343