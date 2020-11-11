Police Beat graphic
Buy Now
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac/jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Joseph Patrick Bible, 31, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bible was arrested by Longview police at about 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Green Street.

Benjamin James Wood, 35, of Kilgore, was held on $10,000 bondon a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. Wood was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 100 block fo Dale Drive in Kilgore.

Fire report

(Nov. 1 to Nov. 7)

Structure fires: 2

Cooking fire, confined to container: 1

Passenger vehicle fire: 1

Special outside fire, other: 1

Rescue and EMS: 260

Hazardous condition (no fire): 4

False Alarm/call: 27

Other: 100

Total incident count: 396

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.