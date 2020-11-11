Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Joseph Patrick Bible, 31, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bible was arrested by Longview police at about 4:10 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Green Street.
Benjamin James Wood, 35, of Kilgore, was held on $10,000 bondon a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. Wood was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 100 block fo Dale Drive in Kilgore.
Fire report
(Nov. 1 to Nov. 7)
Structure fires: 2
Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
Passenger vehicle fire: 1
Special outside fire, other: 1
Rescue and EMS: 260
Hazardous condition (no fire): 4
False Alarm/call: 27
Other: 100
Total incident count: 396