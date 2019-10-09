Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dayleon Latray Blanton, 19, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Blanton was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.
Michael Alexander Jenkins, 35, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and interfering with an emergency call, request for assistance. Jenkins also faced several outstanding traffic tickets and a fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jenkins was arrested by Longview police at 10:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the 300 block of East Radio Street.
Shawn Michael Johnson, 21, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on a warrant from Upshur County for burglary of habitation. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Johnson was arrested by Kilgore police at 6:14 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Texas 135.
Antonie Monroe King, 23, of Whitehouse was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
King was arrested by Longview police at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Marion Drive.
Eleanor Arlenor McFall, 53, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
McFall was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:12 p.m. Sunday at a retailer in the 1200 block of Stone Street.
Aurora Noemi Perez-Villanueva, 29, of Tyler was being held Tuesday on $111,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for two counts of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and for one count of bond forfeiture for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and warrants from Smith County for two counts of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and for one count of resisting arrest, search or transport.
Perez-Villanueva was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
Nicholle Rachelle Pugh, 36, of White Oak was being held on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced an outstanding a traffic ticket.
Pugh was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Texas 135.
Trevor Clayton Schriver, 21, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on $105,000 in bonds on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 for sexual assault of a child and a charge of indecency with a child exposes. He also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Schriver was arrested by Gladewater police at 2:35 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 900 block of South Tyler Street and booked into jail Monday.
Kati Jo Welch, 33, of Longview was being held Tuesday in a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
Welch was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Monday in Smith County.
Fire report
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5
2 structure fires: 1101 Stonehaven Drive and 1505 Clearwood Drive
Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
Passenger vehicle fire: 0
Special outside fire, other: 1
Rescues and EMS: 267
Hazardous conditions (no fire): 7
False alarms/calls: 15
Other: 102
Total incidents count: 395
