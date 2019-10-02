Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Michael Thomas Chambers, 29, of Gladewater was released Monday on $5,500 in bonds on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chambers was arrested by Gladewater police at 11:42 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 500 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Elisha Merline Floyd, 34, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced fines on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Floyd was arrested by Longview police at 5:09 p.m. Monday at Longview Regional Medical Center.
Angel Lynn Gilmore, 27, of Carthage was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Gilmore was arrested by Longview police at 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
Susan Carey Roll, 54, of Henderson was being held Tuesday on a $2,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for cruelty to nonlivestock animals and faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Roll was arrested by Longview police at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Estes Parkway.
Gregory Bernard Watkins Jr., 29, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Watkins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.
Aldric Duran Wright, 35, of Henderson was being held Tuesday on $5,750 in bonds on warrants from Rusk County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He awaited bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Wright was arrested by Longview police at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Harrison Road.
Fire report
From Sept. 15 to Sept. 28
Two structure fires: 105 15th St. and 1800 Eastman Road
Cooking fires, confined to container: 0
Passenger vehicle fires: 3
Special outside fires, other: 4
Rescues and EMS: 510
Hazardous conditions (no fire): 14
False alarms/calls: 22
Other: 179
Total incidents count: 734