Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Michael Thomas Chambers, 29, of Gladewater was released Monday on $5,500 in bonds on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chambers was arrested by Gladewater police at 11:42 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 500 block of West Marshall Avenue.

Elisha Merline Floyd, 34, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced fines on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Floyd was arrested by Longview police at 5:09 p.m. Monday at Longview Regional Medical Center.

Angel Lynn Gilmore, 27, of Carthage was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.

Gilmore was arrested by Longview police at 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.

Susan Carey Roll, 54, of Henderson was being held Tuesday on a $2,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for cruelty to nonlivestock animals and faced an outstanding traffic ticket.

Roll was arrested by Longview police at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Estes Parkway.

Gregory Bernard Watkins Jr., 29, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.

Watkins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.

Aldric Duran Wright, 35, of Henderson was being held Tuesday on $5,750 in bonds on warrants from Rusk County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He awaited bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.

Wright was arrested by Longview police at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Harrison Road.

Fire report

From Sept. 15 to Sept. 28

Two structure fires: 105 15th St. and 1800 Eastman Road

Cooking fires, confined to container: 0

Passenger vehicle fires: 3

Special outside fires, other: 4

Rescues and EMS: 510

Hazardous conditions (no fire): 14

False alarms/calls: 22

Other: 179

Total incidents count: 734

