Gregg County Jail
■ Marc Anthony Anderson, 19, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest detention with vehicle. He was arrested by Gladewater police at about 1:37 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Main Street in Gladewater.
■ Heather Dawn Bullard, 39, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $15,500 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and theft of property greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and an affidavit of incarceration on a December charge of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance.
Bullard was arrested by Longview police at about 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Rafaela Capassa, 57, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $80,000 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and three counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. Capassa was arrested by Kilgore Police at about 9:41 a.m. Friday on the 700 block of Florence in Kilgore.
■ Christopher Clark, 24, of Harleton, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less that one gram of a controlled substance. Clark was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Justin Wayne Craig, 26, of Gladewater, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $59,000 on charges of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held on affidavits of incarceration on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Craig was arrested by Gladewater police at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Tyler Street in Gladewater.
■ Victoria Anne Cruz, 21, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Cruz was arrested at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday at East Marshall Avenue and Seventh Street in Longview.
■ Dre Theron Dennis, 30, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $525,000 bond on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He was also held on a warrant on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Dennis was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:15 p.m. at the Knights Inn on Estes Parkway in Longview.
■ Johnathan Shelby Eddington, 51, of Gladewater, was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Eddington was arrested by Gladewater police at about 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Gray Avenue in Gladewater.
■ Steven Michael Flury, 28, of Kilgore, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Flury was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Norris Road.
■ Maceo Gill, 23, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on a $500,000 bond on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. Gill was arrested by Kilgore police at about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Stone Road in Kilgore.
■ Ralph Ivan Hunt, 50, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $5,000 blond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Hunt was arrested by Longview police at about 11:55 p.m Sunday at Estes Parkway and Access Road.
■ Justin Lee Lawrence, 36, of Longview, was released Monday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Lawrence was arrested by Longview police at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Orchard Street in Longview.
■ Penny Nicole Morris, 40, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $8,000 on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and affidavits of incarceration on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 in property with two or more previous convictions and failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information.
Morris was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Maria Elena Perez, 20, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Perez was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Joshua Kenard Thomas, 22, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Thomas was arrested by Longview police at about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fairmont Street.
Fire report (For Aug. 23 to Aug. 29)
Structure fires: 2
Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
Passenger vehicle fire: 2
Special outside fire, other: 2
Rescue and EMS: 302
Hazardous condition (no fire): 10
False Alarm/call: 21
Other: 118
Total incident count: 457