Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Lucio Adan, 44, of Kilgore, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Texas 31 in Kilgore.
Jennifer Bunting, 46, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $5,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport. Longview police arrested Bunting at about 10 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
David Lee Priddy, 30, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Priddy was arrested by Longview police at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road.
Fire report
(Sept. 20 to Sept. 26)
Structure fires: 3
Cooking fire, confined to container: 2
Passenger vehicle fire: 0
Special outside fire, other: 0
Rescue and EMS: 296
Hazardous condition (no fire): 2
False Alarm/call: 13
Other: 97
Total incident count: 413