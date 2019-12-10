An anonymous tip about a naked, filthy toddler at a Gladewater home led Gregg County sheriff's deputies to arrest her parents Tuesday on child endangerment and other charges, according to a report.
Matthew Edward Alderman, 43, of Gladewater was held Tuesday in the Gregg County Jail on $15,000 in bonds on charges of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence and cruelty to non-livestock animals, jail records show. Elisha Diana Gray, 37, of Gladewater was held Tuesday on $16,000 in bonds on charges of child endangerment, cruelty to non-livestock animals and failure to identify by giving false/fictitious information.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Alderman and Gray at 6:22 p.m. Monday at their home in the 300 block of Sypert Street hours after a neighbor told police that Gray had a small child who was constantly filthy , the report said. The neighbor said Gray told him that she cut the umbilical cord for the child inside her home and had never taken the child to a doctor or obtained documents for the child.
A sergeant and a deputy contacted Gray, who identified herself as "Laurie Gray" and denied having the child .
Authorities contacted Alderman, who was with the child and said she was born in August 2017, the report said. He consented to a search of his home.
After the search, the Gregg County Health Department took possession of several pets that police said were not properly taken care of: 12 cats, six dogs, 12 rats, and one each of a rooster, pig and opossum. Texas Child Protective Services took custody of the girl.